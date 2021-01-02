Final day of drive-through COVID-19 testing in Cumberland County cancelled due to weather conditions

Cumberland County was one of five counties statewide to offer drive-thru testing, but today's clinic was closed due to the winter storm.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Due to Monday's winter weather, public COVID-19 drive-in and walk-through testing sites in several counties -- including Cumberland County -- are closed, the Department of Health announced.

The other affected counties are Armstrong, Jefferson, Monroe, and Wayne, the department said.

The public testing sites were opened on Jan. 28 to help those counties contain the spread of COVID-19.

Monday was to have been the last day the clinics were open, according to the department.