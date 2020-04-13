Fender offering 3 free months of online guitar lessons

Learn a new instrument while you're self-isolating!

Looking for something to do during self-isolation besides binge-watching Netflix?

Yeah, we see you.

Learning a new instrument may be on your bucket list, and now you have the time!

And with Fender, that's all you need.

The guitar company is offering three free months of guitar lessons online.

You can watch easy-to-follow, instructor-led video lessons on your phone or computer on Fender's website.