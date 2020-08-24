FEMA announces lost wages grant for Pennsylvania

The grant will provide $300 per week on top of regular unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, FEMA said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has approved Pennsylvania for a grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program that will provide an additional $300 per week of assistance to unemployed residents.

The $300 will be in addition to regular unemployment benefits received by those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, administrator Pete Gaynor said.

FEMA will work with Gov. Tom Wolf to implement a system to make the funding available to eligible Pennsylvania residents, the agency said.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the state of Pennsylvania agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states.