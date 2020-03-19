Federal courthouse in Harrisburg closed after agent tests positive for the Coronavirus

Several people who were exposed to the agent are also showing symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In an order signed by Chief Judge Christopher Conner, the Harrisburg courthouse is closed after a federal law enforcement agent has tests positive for Coronavirus.

This decision was made to protect the health and safety of the public, jurors, grand jurors, court and agency staff and judicial officers.