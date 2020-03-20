Family surprises 87-year-old grandmother at nursing home amid coronavirus

This family in York county surprised their grandmother who is in a nursing home for her birthday

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Good family from York County is making sure a very special birthday, for a very special someone isn’t missed.

“We always like to make her birthday special,” said Alicia Good, granddaughter.

Their grandmother, Irene Eberly at Country Meadows retirement home in was turning 87, but with everything locked down for two weeks they knew they wouldn’t be able to celebrate with her.

But the Good family got an idea that would change everything.

All three granddaughters, 8 grandchildren, son and spouses gave her the surprise of a lifetime.

They showed up singing happy birthday to her from the bottom of the stairs.

“We did not get close to her, social distancing, we didn’t want to get too close,” said Alicia Good.

Her reaction was priceless.

“Her face just lit up and she got a little teary eyed,” said Natalie good, great granddaughter.

“It just made me feel really grateful to go there and see her reaction and to show her how much we care,” said Morgan Good, great granddaughter.

The family says the situation was a valuable lesson they hope others can learn from.