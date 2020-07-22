After 4 months, families say it's time nursing homes lift visitation restrictions

Families remain banned from long-term care facilities. More than 100 nursing homes have not done any COVID-19 testing, despite a statewide deadline three days away.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Friday marks the statewide deadline to complete COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Many facilities have completed the task and family members are asking when will they be able to visit their loved ones. One positive test result can halt any reopening plans.

On July 20, The Village at Sprenkle Drive, a SpiriTrust Lutheran nursing home in Manchester Township, York County, reported one team member has tested positive for the virus. It is the first case within the facility after all residents and staff tested negative last month.

The positive test result pushed back any plans for in-person visitation by at least 14 to 28 days, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) guidelines.

For families, the wait has been painfully long. Kelly Skiptunas, whose mother has dementia, fears the isolation is doing more harm than good.

“It’s been four months now. I mean, we missed Easter. We missed Mother’s Day,” said Skiptunas. “Those are days we can’t get back.”

Photos of their last FaceTime visit depict a troubling picture of how these restrictions are impacting her mother’s mental health. In April, Skiptunas said her mother was badly bruised after she was told she fell out of bed.

“And I couldn’t even go see her,” said Skiptunas. “Watching her decline has just been horrible. I mean four months is long enough now. I think it’s time that they come up with some sort of plan so that we can safely visit.”

Nursing homes statewide have been struggling to keep up with the state’s ever-changing guidelines. On July 20, the DOH revised their interim reopening guidelines for skilled nursing facilities.

Crystal Hull, vice president of communications at SpiriTrust Lutheran, said the leadership team understands families' frustrations. In fact, they are living it. Hull told FOX43 her parents are also in a nursing home and she has not been able to see them since the first week of March.

“But, we need to protect them. Rachel, I want nothing more than to be able to see my parents. I want nothing more than to be able to hug them just like anybody else does, but I also want them to be alive when this is all said and done. And I feel that way, same as our whole leadership team, about everyone that we care for,” Hull explained.

The facility has retested all residents and staff for COVID-19. However, it could be days before the lab delivers results. Results typically arrive within 48 to 72 hours, said Hull.

Many providers have reported significant barriers in accessing testing supplies and obtaining timely results. More than 100 nursing homes have not done any COVID-19 testing, despite a statewide deadline three days away.

SpiriTrust Lutheran has been using technology to connect families and created a social media campaign using the hashtag #LiftingYourSpirit.

Safety protocols remain in place, such as conducting team member health screenings before and after every shift, requiring the use of personal protective equipment and moving many of its additional services online.

“We’re always asking our team members please, please abide by all these recommendations that are meant to keep you safe, your family safe, your coworkers safe and the people that you serve at SpiriTrust Lutheran safe,” said Hull.

However, skilled care and personal care residences will continue to remain under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate of restricted visitation and no communal dining or group activities.