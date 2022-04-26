Expanding access to COVID-19 treatment options

The Biden administration recently announced it is expanding the availability of antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Recently, the Biden administration announced it is taking steps to expand the availability of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

"It has slowly become more available, and it is much easier now to get it than it was initially after it had been authorized," said Dr. Stanley Martin, the director of infectious diseases at Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Martin says Geisinger doctors have prescribed Paxlovid between 300 and 400 times since it became available. But in some places local,y it's been a struggle getting Paxlovid to patients.

"I think that might be another barrier of how many patients even know about it and what type of discussions they could have with their health care providers because that will also, of course, come along with the increased access to it," said Dr. Stephanie Rarig, a pharmacist at Custom Care Pharmacy in Milton.

Rarig says since the Biden administration's announcement, things have changed.

"We have actually heard from our distributor that we're going to be able to request it directly from them instead of requesting it from the state of Pennsylvania or the government themselves, so fingers crossed that that helps increase patients' access to the medication," Rarig said.

According to doctors, Paxlovid is proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by about 90 percent when given to patients within five days of symptoms appearing.

"If you are bad enough or sick enough to actually come into the hospital, it's no longer a viable drug at that point. We would use other medicines at that point," Dr. Martin said.

Paxlovid is authorized for people ages 12 and older or people who have a high risk of severe outcomes. The Biden administration ordered enough of the pills for around 20 million people, which is estimated to last for several more months.