Entertainment and retail companies decide if they will abide by the new CDC mask guideline

Some establishments have decided to keep their mask mandates for the safety of their customers. Others decided to ease mask restrictions in agreeance with the CDC

LANCASTER, Pa. — Many people have been required to wear masks due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts for over a year now, but with a rise in full vaccinations, the CDC has announced eased restrictions.

Thursday, the CDC announced those who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

This news has given industries in the retail and entertainment sector a chance to change current restrictions.

For the Lancaster baseball team, Lancaster Barnstormers, they have decided to implement whatever visitors feel is necessary to keep them safe.

"There's also the times where maybe we'll have a larger group, that might want to stay with the enhanced COVID-19 protections," said Mike Logan, vice president of operations for the Lancaster Barnstormers," maybe they want their guests to continue to wear masks so we're going to make allowances for that when it's practical."

Logan says even though people will not be required to wear masks, they will continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

"We're going to continue to do enhanced cleaning and disinfecting," he said, "we're still going to have sections in the ballpark that are going to be socially distanced for those that want to be socially distanced."

However, amusement parks have decided to follow the CDC's new recommendation.

In a statement, Lancaster's Dutch Wonderland's market director Jeffery Eisenberg said:

"Guests who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facial covering when visiting dutch wonderland. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. we are not requiring proof of vaccination.”

Hersheypark has also put out a statement in agreeance to the agency new announcement saying in part:

"Face coverings and social distancing for those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required when visiting Hershey Park."

Businesses such as Target, Home Depot, and Starbucks have announced they will continue to keep their current mask mandates.