Enforcement of Gov. Wolfs order to close non-life-sustaining businesses pushed back

The enforcement of this order will now start Monday , March 23 at 8 a.m.

The enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses has changed due to a high number of waiver requests.

The enforcement will now start Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m.

Previously, the enforcement was to start Saturday, March 21 at 12:01 a.m.

Those businesses requesting clarification on whether they are defined as life-sustaining should check this list, email the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff.

For businesses that determine from the list that they are non-life sustaining, but would like to seek a waiver, there is an online waiver application.

Those requesting a waiver will be notified via email if their operations may re-open. Businesses applying for a waiver must remain closed until a decision is made about their application.