Employees at Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna test positive for COVID-19

Proper authorities have been notified about the positive tests and precautions were taken to be sure the employees are getting appropriate care.

"..The health and safety of our civilian and military employees, and their families is critical for DLA Distribution mission success while the distribution centers continue to execute their critically important DoD mission. We are working closely with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce and their families."