Employee at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods store in Rohrerstown, Lancaster County tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Stauffers of Kissel Hill employee at the Roherstown Fresh Foods store tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Monday.

The employee was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday, April 4, the company said.

"While we are limited in what we can say due to government privacy policies, the team member has not worked in our Rohrerstown stores since Monday March 30," Stauffers of Kissel Hill said in its announcement. "We are in support of the team member and we are committed to following guidelines from local and state health departments. Earlier (Sunday) we informed our Rohrerstown store team members and have no reports of additional illnesses. As a precaution, team members who have had direct contact with this team member have gone into self-quarantine."

Stauffers of Kissel Hill said it is in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is continuing to diligently sanitize its stores.

The Rohrerstown store will remain open, the company said.