Employee at Lancaster Turkey Hill Minit Market tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — An employee at a Lancaster Turkey Hill Minit Market informed the company they tested positive for COVID-19, the convenience store company said Friday on its website.

Turkey Hill said in a statement it has taken appropriate steps to address the issue, following guidelines suggested by local health officials.

The store, located at 410 East Chestnut Street, was closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, Turkey Hill's statement said.

It will re-open "in the next few days," Turkey Hill's statement said. The store will be staffed by workers from other neighboring stores.

"We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time," Turkey Hill's statement said.

Other employees at the store were contacted by the company and told to follow the guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," Turkey Hill's statement said.

