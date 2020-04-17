Employee at Harrisburg Sheetz tests positive for COVID-19

The worker was last at the store, located on 4651 Lindle Road, on April 4, a spokesperson said. There is not believed to be any danger to customers or coworkers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A worker at a Sheetz in Harrisburg has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Friday.

“Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location on Lindle Road in Harrisburg has tested positive for COVID-19," said company spokesperson Nick Ruffner. "Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees.

"Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned."

Sheetz said the employee last worked at the store on April 4. According to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines there are currently no customers or employees at risk, the company said.

All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.