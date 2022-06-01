Elizabethtown and Franklin & Marshall colleges postpone the return of students to campus due to COVID surge

Classes at Elizabethtown are now set to resume on Jan. 18, and at Franklin & Marshall, students will return to in-person classes on Jan. 31.

Both Elizabethtown College and Franklin & Marshall College have announced that the spring semester will be postponed for students due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, according to statements from both schools.

Classes at Elizabethtown are now set to resume on Jan. 18, and at Franklin & Marshall, students will return to in-person classes on Jan. 31, after two weeks of virtual instruction, assuming public health conditions allow for it.

At F&M, move-in for students living in on-campus housing will now be held on Jan. 29, instead of the scheduled Jan. 16, the school said.

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of a student's personal living space. The mandate will be in effect until further notice.

Elizabethtown will require all students, including commuters, regardless of vaccination status to test negative for COVID-19 as they return to campus. The school plans to administer these tests for free between Jan. 15 and 17 as students move back in, according to a statement.