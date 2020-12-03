Elizabethtown College suspends face-to-face classes

The Lancaster County college announced Thursday that all face-to-face classes are canceled from Friday through March 17. On March 18, classes will resume online.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Elizabethown College is the latest Central Pennsylvania school to switch to remote-only classes as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The Lancaster County college announced Thursday that all face-to-face classes are canceled from Friday through March 17. Beginning March 18, classes will resume online until Friday, April 3.

"This decision means all scheduled activities and/or events on the campus of Elizabethtown College during this time period are also cancelled," college president Cecilia M. McCormick in a statement posted to Elizabethtown's website. "We anticipate holding face-to-face classes again on Monday, April 6. As with all of these details and changes, we will continue to monitor the coronavirus updates closely and reevaluate timelines as necessary."

At this time there are no reported cases of coronavirus at Elizabethtown College or in Lancaster County, McCormick added.