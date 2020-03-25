Elections, unemployment, schools among topics PA Senators plan to take up today amid COVID-19 pandemic

It's the first time Senators have met online instead of traveling to Harrisburg as part of an effort to promote social distancing and limit the spread of the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania senators will gather in an online session Wednesday to take up four different bills designed to help Pennsylvanians impacted by COVID-19.

The meeting, which begins at 11 am, is open to the public by visiting https://www.pasen.gov/Video/SenateVideo.cfm

Four bills are being considered that address proposals to change Pennsylvania’s primary election, update unemployment compensation, and change provisions in school code.

The following are the bills in which the Senate plans to consider:

SB422

An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in county boards of elections, further providing for powers and duties of county boards; in ballots, further providing for forms of ballots, printing ballots, numbers; in electronic voting systems, further providing for forms, for election day procedures and the process of voting and for post election procedures; in preparation for and conduct of primaries and elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote, persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be made in district register, numbered lists of voters, challenges and for deadline for receipt of valid voter registration application; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for applications for official absentee ballots, for approval of application for absentee ballot, for absentee and mail-in electors files and lists, for official absentee voters ballots, for envelopes for official absentee ballots, for delivering or mailing ballots, for voting by absentee electors, for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots and for public records and repealing provisions relating to violation of provisions relating to absentee voting; in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for qualified mail-in electors, for applications for official mail-in ballots, for approval of application for mail-in ballot, for official mail-in elector ballots, for envelopes for official mail-in ballots, for voting by mail-in electors and for public records and repealing provisions relating to violation of provisions relating to mail-in voting; providing for Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board; in penalties, further providing for violations of provisions relating to absentee electors ballots; providing for emergency provisions for 2020 general primary election; and making a related repeal.

SB751

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in professional employees, further providing for rating system and for persons to be suspended and providing for a revised rating system; and, in terms and courses of study, providing for pandemic of 2020.

HB68

An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in contributions by employers and employees, further providing for relief from charges.

HB1232