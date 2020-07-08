Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer votes to continue season despite Gov. Wolf's recommendation to suspend sports

The soccer league said it voted unanimously to continue after 'thoughtful discussion' of the governor's recommendation

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — A Pennsylvania youth soccer league said Friday its Board of Directors voted to continue to sanction soccer activities for the 2020-21 season in spite of Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation that all youth sports be postponed through the end of the year.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Board of Directors said Wolf's recommendation left the decision up to local governing authorities, and "after thoughtful discussion, the board was unanimous in its decision" to continue sanctioning team training, scrimmages, and competitions.

Also on Friday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 30-2 to delay the start of the fall sports season by two weeks to allow more time for discussion with the Wolf administration about the governor's recommendation.

"We have complied with the directives of the Governor and the Department of Health throughout the entire pandemic," the Board said. "The guidance provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the CDC as well as US Soccer, US Youth Soccer and the US Olympic Committee has allowed us to carefully and cautiously proceed towards restarting our soccer activities.

"Since the allowances of camps in the Yellow Phase, and the guided stages of restarting in the Green Phase, we believe our community has carefully followed state guidance and has shown great care and respect for the children we serve as well as the parents, coaches, referees and other volunteers that make up our association.

"Each of our members has appropriately followed the guidance of the Commonwealth in educating their families and staff and creating action plans and protocols for a safe return to play. Safety is always our primary concern."

The Board said it understands the position of anyone uncomfortable with returning to play.

"Each individual and organization must assess the risk and make their own determination," it said. "To again reinforce that sentiment, if you are uncomfortable and choose to sit out this season, we respect that decision and welcome you back at such a time that you are ready."

The Board added that if Wolf were to ever order the postponement or suspension of the season, it would comply.

"Until such a time, we must continue practicing the necessary mitigation strategies of wearing a mask, social distancing and minimizing spectators and so forth," the Board said. "We also share with many of you, that the aspects of physical activity and mental health for our children are quite important, and that their participation in sport can be a positive contribution to their well-being."