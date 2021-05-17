Eased restrictions on COVID-19 mitigations have community members hopeful for the future

Officials in the food and sports industry are excited about the increase in capacity and community members are assured normalcy is on the way

As the Wolf Administration continues to ease restrictions on COVID-19 mitigations in the Commonwealth, many are excited.

"Coming into this season with fans and with more fans as time goes on here, that's going to do a lot for their energy levels, the morale, the enjoyment of the game," said Kevin Kulp, President of the Harrisburg Senators.

The Harrisburg Senators' opening day was May 11th, but Kulp looks forward to continuing season games when all restrictions are lifted as the six-foot rule currently applies.

"We have our seating in six-foot distancing pods," said Kulp, "if you and your family came as a group of four, you all can sit together, and then there'd be a six-foot difference between you and everybody else."

The same excitement can be said for those in the restaurant industry.

Restaurant and bar advocates like Chuck Moran, President of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association says his members are grateful.

"We're happy that we're getting to this point," said Moran, "my members are just so happy that we're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and we're working towards that reopening."

These organizations are also pushing for an earlier start date for the lifting of other restrictions specifically for May 28th instead of May 31st.

By doing this, restaurant and bar owners would be able to enjoy the full weekend preceding Memorial Day bringing in extra revenue and enjoyment for customers.

One can't help but wonder if restrictions may come about but the Department of Health says they are not anticipating any more.

In a statement, the department told FOX43:

"With the number of cases in Pennsylvania continuing to decline, and the number of fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians continuing to rise, we do not anticipate placing any added restrictions on indoor or outdoor venues at this time."

This news brings hope to community members but keeping in mind the 70% goal to life the mask mandate, some Pennsylvanians are asking for more free will.

"Try to find avenues of real information in real-time and make our own conclusion and respect other people for the thoughts or the behaviors that they choose to have as well," said Kimberly Rigets of Harrisburg.

Even those who are fully vaccinated remain indifferent.

"I have family in Mexico, that I want to go visit so I got vaccinated to not have to deal with immigration and stuff maybe at the same time I joined the team that's going to lose teeth in 10 years, I don't know," said David Torres of Harrisburg.

Dr. Nick Anspach, a political science professor at York College agrees with the sentiment of allowing free liberty of choice but says he hopes people think about the greater picture.