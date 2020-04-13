Dr. Rachel Levine announces first inmate death due to COVID-19 in state prison system

HARRISBURG, Pa. — During her daily press briefing Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that an inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County died April 8 due to COVID-19.
The inmate, a 67-year-old African American who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, is the first inmate death in the state due to coronavirus, the Dept. of Health said.
His family has been contacted, but the inmate's name was not released.
The inmate's cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19, with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.
Should additional COVID-19-related inmate deaths occur, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said it will include that information on its website and will not issue individual news releases.