Dr. Rachel Levine announces first inmate death due to COVID-19 in state prison system

The inmate, a 67-year-old African American man, was serving a life sentence for murder at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. He died April 8.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — During her daily press briefing Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that an inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County died April 8 due to COVID-19.

The inmate, a 67-year-old African American who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, is the first inmate death in the state due to coronavirus, the Dept. of Health said.

His family has been contacted, but the inmate's name was not released.

The inmate's cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19, with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.