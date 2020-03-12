Dr. Levine concerned about COVID-19 hospital surge

Dr. Rachel Levine is now focused on preventing the health system from being overwhelmed

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is of significant concern. She is now focused on preventing the health system from being overwhelmed.

Dr. Levine said several counties in Pa. only have a few ICU beds left. Some, none at all.

"It's important to remember that this has a direct impact on the dedicated healthcare providers who are working night and day to protect us," she said.

Dr. Ronald Strony, co-chair of Emergency Medicine at Geisinger, said even with all the efforts in place, Geisinger is facing many of the challenges that other healthcare systems are.

"Our capacity and our challenges are still under such significant constraints that it's difficult to be able to manage the entire population," Dr. Strony said.

Dr.Levine reminded folks of the order issued last week, that will require elective procedures to stop at hospitals if certain triggers are met, including staffing, COVID-19 surges, and bed capacity.

"To date no healthcare coalition region has met all three triggers," Dr. Levine said. "However the southwest Pa. region and the keystone region coalitions have met the staffing trigger."

She said more waivers have been issued to allow more healthcare providers to provide care in Pa. hospitals.