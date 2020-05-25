Dover Area High School holds drive-by graduation for seniors amid pandemic

One area high school celebrated its students with a drive-by graduation.

DOVER, Pa. — COVID-19 is changing everything about daily life.

Of course, many High School Seniors know this firsthand, as much of their last year's have been scrapped.

Now, school districts are scrambling to put together graduation plans.

Dover Area High School got creative with their idea: a drive-by graduation.

The groups of students drove by Dover and Weigelstown Elementary on May 21 before ending up at the Dover Boro Fire Department where they received their diplomas.

Jacob Krebs, the Dover Valedictorian, offered FOX43 his mini-graduation speech.