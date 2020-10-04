DoorDash will reduce commission fees by 50 percent for restaurant partners

The restaurant delivery service DoorDash announced Friday its latest steps to provide relief to its restaurant partners suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company will reduce commission fees for its restaurant partners by 50 percent on both its DoorDash and Caviar delivery services.
The commission relief program will help more than 150,000 local restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, DoorDash said. It will begin April 13 and continue through the end of May.
The program will inject an estimated $100 million in funds to help merchants respond to the financial threats they're facing due to the coronavirus outbreak, DoorDash said.
The commission relief program is the latest effort from DoorDash to help its partners.
Earlier commitments include:
- Zero commission fees for 30 days for independent restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia who sign up with DoorDash and Caviar for the first time
- Zero commission fees for all existing DoorDash and Caviar partners on pickup orders
- The addition of more than 100,000 independent restaurant partners to DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program which offers $0 delivery fees for consumers
- The reduction of commissions for merchant partners already in DashPass
- The commitment of up to $20 million in merchant marketing programs to generate more revenue for restaurants that are already on DoorDash
Originally set to end in April, these programs will also now continue through the end of May, DoorDash said.
This is not a deferral of fees, nor will merchants be asked to pay anything back.
"We have already invested more than $15 million in combined commission reductions and marketing efforts, and we've seen restaurants across the country generate millions of dollars in incremental sales — revenue that has been vital to helping them keep their doors open during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of DoorDash, in a press release. "We believe that doing our part is critical during this unprecedented time, which is why we are taking further steps to help our restaurant community. Brighter days are coming. There will be a time when restaurants reopen their doors, set the table, and welcome guests to celebrate. We'll be right there with them every day until that day, and every day that follows."