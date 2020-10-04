DoorDash will reduce commission fees by 50 percent for restaurant partners

It's the latest effort from the delivery service to help merchants who have been put in a financial strain by the COVID-19 pandemic

The restaurant delivery service DoorDash announced Friday its latest steps to provide relief to its restaurant partners suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company will reduce commission fees for its restaurant partners by 50 percent on both its DoorDash and Caviar delivery services.

The commission relief program will help more than 150,000 local restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, DoorDash said. It will begin April 13 and continue through the end of May.

The program will inject an estimated $100 million in funds to help merchants respond to the financial threats they're facing due to the coronavirus outbreak, DoorDash said.

The commission relief program is the latest effort from DoorDash to help its partners.

Earlier commitments include:

Zero commission fees for 30 days for independent restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia who sign up with DoorDash and Caviar for the first time

Zero commission fees for all existing DoorDash and Caviar partners on pickup orders

The addition of more than 100,000 independent restaurant partners to DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program which offers $0 delivery fees for consumers

The reduction of commissions for merchant partners already in DashPass

The commitment of up to $20 million in merchant marketing programs to generate more revenue for restaurants that are already on DoorDash

Originally set to end in April, these programs will also now continue through the end of May, DoorDash said.

This is not a deferral of fees, nor will merchants be asked to pay anything back.