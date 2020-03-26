Don't let a little thing like the COVID-19 outbreak stop you from getting your Girl Scout Cookie fix

With social distancing rules in place, Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA have turned to a online model to sell their cookies. Here's how you can participate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Girl Scouts aren't going to let a minor annoyance like the COVID-19 outbreak prevent you from getting your cookie fix this year.

The organization has switched to an online model to sell their cookies through the month of May, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

"With the current environment restricting in-person Girl Scout cookie booths traditionally located at retail, civic, community, and faith-based locations, girls are still pursuing goals, developing business skills and selling to their heart's content by using the Digital Online Cookie Platform," the announcement said. "In fact, like millions of entrepreneurs across the country, Girl Scouts are being called upon to adapt their business model to seize new ways to connect with customers."

To order online, customers can access and individual Girl Scout's Digital Online Cookie Page, the announcement said. Each Girl Scout can customize her page to share what her goals are and how she and her troop intend to use their cookie-sale proceeds.

The public can email Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA (MemberServices@gshpa.org) or use the live chat function at the Girl Scouts official website to be matched with a local troop and connect with a local Girl Scout, who will send her Digital Cookie link directly to the customer.

"Even though our troops are practicing appropriate social distancing guidelines, they still are actively providing some very good news these days in the form of selling Girl Scout cookies using the Digital Online Cookie tool," said Janet Donovan, president and CEO of Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA.

If you can't wait to get your cookie fix, you can pay a fee and have the cookies shipped directly to you. You can also select and option to donate cookies to Soldier's Angels, an organization that supports military women, men, and their families. (Dontations do not require shipping fees.)

Customers can also request an in-person delivery by a Girl Scout -- but not until travel and social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Digital Online Cookie sales have been available for more than two years, the Girl Scouts announcement said. Many scouts were already using both in-person and digital sales platforms in addition to participating in cookie booths.

Now that social interaction is being curtailed, girls are increasing their use of the digital platform by sending outreach emails to family and friends and posting links to their sites in private online groups, the Girl Scouts announcement said.

In addition to satisfying customer demand for the delicious cookies, Girl Scouts who participate in the program get the chance to develop five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, the organization said.