Doctor: Don't let your guard down

The downward trend of COVID-19 cases is encouraging, but medical experts are warning us not to get too excited.

After a month of increased COVID-19 cases, Pennsylvania appears to be seeing lower numbers. Hospitalizations are down across the state, including Geisinger. Last week Geisinger had 347 COVID patients in the hospital, and this week that number is 303.

"Although we're seeing those decrease in counts in the community, it's because of all the protective measures we've put in place. We're seeing more people go out and get the vaccine, and we're seeing more people implement masking," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, an infectious disease specialist at Geisinger.

Dr. Brodginski says even though the lower coronavirus numbers are encouraging, now is not the time to let our guard down.

"Now is the time that we keep pushing through and doing the right thing, and we'll get through this," Dr. Brodginski said.

Dr. Brodginski says even though the lower numbers are good news, the pandemic is not over. Geisinger doctors anticipate reaching a spike in mid-February.

"There's so many different elements that come into play when we determine are the cases going up or down, and a lot of that comes back to human behavior," Dr. Brodginski said.

Dr. Brodginski says it's important to stay vigilant.

"Thinking about where am I going? Am I going to be in close contact with individuals that I perhaps don't know? I don't know their vaccination status or personal responsibility," Dr. Brodginski said.

Doctors say keep social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when you feel sick.