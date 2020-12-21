DLA Distribution sends Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to troops overseas

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services to send the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to troops over seas, as part of Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Distribution Process.
The DLA Susquehanna will get the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and will send it to troops overseas and at Navy fleet locations.
DLA Distribution Susquehanna is home to the largest distribution facility in DoD - the Eastern Distribution Center, located in New Cumberland.