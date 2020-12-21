DLA Distribution sends Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to troops overseas

The DLA will get the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Monday and will deliver it overseas to troops as part of Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Distribution Process

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services to send the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to troops over seas, as part of Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Distribution Process.

The DLA Susquehanna will get the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and will send it to troops overseas and at Navy fleet locations.