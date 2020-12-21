x
DLA Distribution sends Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to troops overseas

The DLA will get the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Monday and will deliver it overseas to troops as part of Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Distribution Process
Credit: DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services to send the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to troops over seas, as part of Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Distribution Process. 

The DLA Susquehanna will get the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and will send it to troops overseas and at Navy fleet locations. 

DLA Distribution Susquehanna is home to the largest distribution facility in DoD - the Eastern Distribution Center, located in New Cumberland.  