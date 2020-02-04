Dire situation in Italy a concern for local woman with family there

Italy has seen more than 800 COVID-19 deaths per day for the past five days, a fact that's alarming to a Lancaster woman whose sister lives in Rome.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 crisis is reaching its peak in Italy. The country has still averaged more than 800 deaths per day for the past five days. In the hardest-hit northern regions, coffins are piling up in churches.

Efforts to stem the rise of new infections continue. The government-created slogan #IoRestoACasa (I’m staying at home) is trending on social media. Authorities expanded the nationwide lockdown to close parks and ban outdoor activities, and those who leave the house must fill out a dichiarazione, a government form explaining why they had to go.

“There are many police checkpoints that check the reason that you went out,” said Sabina Castelfranco, a Voice of America journalist based in Italy. "So now Italians are behaving very well. They have understood that this is truly a necessity."

The situation is Italy is alarming to one Lancaster woman who was born in Rome but came to America more than 50 years ago. Nella Seward is still active in a local Italian group, the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society.

“Since I am native of Italy, I still speak the language and practice the customs,” she said.

During the crisis, Seward worries for her octogenarian sister in Rome.

“My sister isn’t young,” she said. “She’s much older than I am.”

Older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and Italy has an older population, with a median age of 47.3, compared to 38.3 in the United States. The larger percentage of people over 65 may help explain why Italy’s fatality rate—10 percent—is roughly three times the global average of 3.4 percent.

So far, 13,155 Italians have died, according to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency.

“In the northern regions, surely every person knows someone, hopefully not directly, who has died of the virus,” Castelfranco said.

Seward admitted she was distressed that she can’t do much to help her sister from so far away. Someone does come to help her sister so she doesn’t have to leave the house, and Seward videochats with her family in Italy to check up on them. As the crisis rages on, she trusts that even across continents, both she and her sister will get through this.