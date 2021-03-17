York County restaurant closed by state inspectors for failing to comply with COVID-19 safety measures

Devil's Eye Brewing Co., of Dillsburg, was the only restaurant across the state to be closed during the Bureau of Food Safety's weekly inspections.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County restaurant was closed last week by inspectors with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety for failing to comply with state COVID-19 mitigation measures, the department said Wednesday.

Devil's Eye Brewing Co., located on Route 15 North in Dillsburg, was closed for refusing to comply with state COVID-19 mitigation regulations while inspectors were present, the department said.

While Governor Tom Wolf signed an order this week allowing for new, less restrictive measures for restaurants, that order only takes effect on April 4, the department said.

Until that time, the department said, inspectors will continue its enforcement efforts, which include insuring that restaurants comply with social distancing, masking, and occupancy limits.

The department said it performed 681 inspections last week, 44 of which were complaint-driven. Thirty-two complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to the department.

The department received 244 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 35 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture's website. Data will be updated weekly with data from the previous week.



Consumers with general food safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance for COVID-19 mitigation can file a complaint online. COVID-19 mitigation restaurant enforcement actions will be released on a weekly basis.

Current mitigation measures in restaurants include:

Self-certified restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining. Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining,

On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed, and

Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 PM., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight.