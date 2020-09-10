Dept. of Health to open new outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic in Reading to help contain recent rise in Berks County cases

The clinic, located in a parking lot outside FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, will open Tuesday, Oct. 13, Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday.

READING, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 8.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday announced that it is adding an outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic in Berks County to help contain the recent rapid increase in cases there.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the clinic will be located in the Front Street parking lot at FirstEnergy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave., in Reading.

It will be open beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13, Levine said.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,469 cases in Berks County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said in a press release. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. Already, AMI deployed to Centre, Columbia and Indiana counties to perform community testing.

The department said it decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population, and other metrics.

This week, Berks has the twelfth-highest percent-positivity at 4.7 percent, according to department statistics. This is up from a percent-positivity of 3.9 percent the previous week, the department said.

The department said it believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.

Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Each county bears watching as the state continues to monitor all available data.

The schedule for testing is 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on:

Tuesday, October 13;

Wednesday, October 14

Thursday, October 15.

The schedule for testing is 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM on:

Friday, October 16

Saturday, October 17

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day, the department said.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is at no cost to those being tested. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, but patients should bring a photo-ID and insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site.

The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.