Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 16 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 63

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19— one in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; two in Cumberland County; one in Delaware County; one in Lehigh County; one in Luzerne County; three in Monroe County; four in Montgomery County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 63 cases.

There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative; 63 confirmed cases; and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Statewide – The Wolf Administration:

Announced mitigation efforts in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties.

Closed all Pennsylvania k-12 schools with additional guidance forthcoming.

Issued guidance to non-essential businesses.

Strongly encourages the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.

Discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.

Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

Restricted visitors in state centers effective today to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.

Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.



The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Note these have been updated as of March 15:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

