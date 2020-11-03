Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 1,493 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 11,510

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is now 11,510, with 150 deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 5, that there are 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties. The department also reported14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;

42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 1:

Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

Announced Pennsylvania State Police non-life-sustaining business closure enforcement numbers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” onpa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

