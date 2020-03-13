Department of Corrections cancels visitation at all state institutions for 14 days

Cumberland county prison and Dauphin county prison also changed its visitation policy

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announces that all visits at state correctional institutions are cancelled effective March 13.

The visit cancellation will last 14 days. In that time, all institutions will perform enhanced screening processes on all employees, vendors and contracted providers.

This process includes taking ones temperature and asking a series of questions.

Dauphin county prison has also suspended visits effective March 13 for a period of two weeks. However, they are allowing video visitation and directions for that can be found here.

Cumberland county prison has suspended all visitation until further notice.