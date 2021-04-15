PA Dept. of Aging encourages seniors to contact local Area Agency on Aging to help schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

In addition to working with vaccine providers to schedule appointments for older adults, AAAs may be able to help with arranging transportation if that is needed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging issued a statement encouraging older adults who are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment to contact their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance.

The AAAs have been working with vaccine providers to arrange appointments for older adults eligible in Phase 1A of the commonwealth’s vaccine plan after the Department of Health issued an amended order in March, the department said.

“Even though the Department of Health recently ramped up its timetable for all Pennsylvanians 16 and older to receive vaccinations, we continue to focus on our mission to get older adults their vaccines with AAAs assisting seniors as much as possible with navigating the vaccination process," said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. "While we’ve seen real progress in getting older adults the vaccines they need, more older adults need assistance. Any senior who needs help should not hesitate to reach out to their local AAA."

In addition to working with vaccine providers to schedule appointments for older adults, AAAs may be able to help with arranging transportation if that is needed, Torres said. Shared ride programs are available in every county and fixed-route transportation systems statewide offer accessible transportation.

Older adults can use these services for assistance in getting to mass vaccination sites and any site where a vaccine is available to individuals, including pharmacies, hospitals and doctor's offices, according to Torres.

Free transportation to vaccinations may also be available for qualifying seniors, he added.

Here is the phone number list for the local AAAs in Central PA and the surrounding areas:

South Central

Adams County: 717-334-9296

Cumberland County: 717-240-6110

Dauphin County: 717-780-6130

Franklin County: 717-263-2153

Fulton County: 717-485-5151

Huntingdon County: 814-643-5115

Mifflin/Juniata Counties: 717-242-0315

Lancaster County: 717-299-7979

Lebanon County: 717-273-9262

Perry County: 717-582-5128

York County: 717-771-9610