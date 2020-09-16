Dentists see spike in teeth grinding during COVID-19

Increase in stress has caused more people to have TMJ problems, headaches and broken teeth.

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many health issues, some of them, from stress. Dentists say they are seeing more and more people with TMJ, headaches and broken teeth, all caused by jaw clenching and grinding.

From the stress of our kids being in or out of school, the worry of job security and a global pandemic, it makes sense that many of us would be feeling more stress. The problem is, some people take it out on their teeth by grinding, and many, without even knowing it! That can lead to pain and big money at the dentist! Joyce Kasunich, DMD owns 1447 Dental Associates in York County. She says chipping a tooth or needing a new crown is expensive! So what do we do? She suggests a mouth guard! However, before you shovel out hundreds of dollars on one from your dentist, Dr. Kasunich says she always suggests that clients first buy an inexpensive one from the drug store.

"Sometimes a patient will wear a night guard and subconsciously they just take it out and you don't even know and it ends up in their sheets , so that's why I start off with something over the counter first to see if they can wear it," Dr. Kasunich said.

There are many different types out there, but Dentek is the brand that she recommends to her patients. She says something so simple and inexpensive can really make all the difference in how you feel.