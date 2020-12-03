Democratic Party of York County suspends all public events over COVID-19

Chairperson Chad Baker also called for all candidates to suspend door-to-door canvassing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Democratic Party of York County announced Thursday that it is suspending all public events, including the upcoming State of the County Committee Spring Breakfast featuring Gov. Tom Wolf, over concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement, party chairperson Chad Baker called for all candidates to suspend door-to-door canvassing and public events as well.

"We are also asking any Democratic club or organization affiliated with the Democratic Party of York County to postpone or cancel any upcoming meetings or events," Baker said in a statement. "Meetings scheduled this Saturday for the Western York County Democratic Club and the Northern York County Democratic Club have already been cancelled."

The party's headquarters in York and its main office in Hanover will make staffing adjustments, which could alter times that the office will be open.

All the measures are being done as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Baker said.