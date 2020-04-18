Defense Department extends military-wide travel ban to June 30

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Saturday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, April 18, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Trump properties furloughs about 2,000 workers in multiple states, CNN reports citing public documents

DoD extends military-wide travel ban to June 30, could be lifted early

Italy reports nearly identical increase in cases as the previous day

Canada, U.S. to keep border closed to non-essential travel another 30-days

Spain has reached 20,000 deaths for the coronavirus pandemic.

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Representatives looking to house homeless in Japan's Athletes Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people in ambulances.

There were more than 706,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 8:45 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 37,000 deaths in the U.S. and 59,000 recoveries. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.2 million cases, 154,000 deaths and 577,000 recoveries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Trump properties have furloughed almost 2,000 workers

According to a report by CNN, citing public documents, Trump properties have collectively furloughed about 2,000 workers across multiple states. In the report, other properties including sites in Illinois, New York, Nevada, Washington, D.C. and Virginia have reportedly furloughed over 1,200 additional employees.

713 additional workers were furloughed at Trump properties in two locations in Florida. Those numbers came from documents the Trump Organization filed with the state of Florida's Labor Department, CNN reported. These are among a list of hundreds of furloughed workers at properties at various locations around the U.S.

In another report out Saturday from the Washington Post, none of the Trump Organization's hotels are known to be offering up rooms to house doctors as many U.S. hotels have been doing.

While the White House has commended hotels for offering rooms to healthcare workers at reduced rates or for free in some cases during the pandemic fight, none of the hotels connected to President Trump are known to be participating in these efforts, the Washington Post reports.

Italy reports similar increase in confirmed infections as previous day

The Health Ministry in Italy says there were 3,491 new coronavirus cases, nearly identical to the previous day increase in confirmed infections.

There were 482 more deaths, raising the overall official toll to 23,227 in Italy, which has Europe’s highest number of deaths.

The country is approaching the end of its sixth week of nationwide lockdown, with people allowed out of their homes only for essential work or buying food and tending to family members.

Overall, Italy has nearly 176,000 confirmed cases.

The Department of Defense extends military-wide travel ban to June 30

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley have extended a military-wide travel ban until June 30 according to Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan.

The decision was made “after careful consideration and assessment" Donovan told reporters. The decision will be reviewed every 15 days and there is a possibility the travel ban could be lifted early. The decision was made as some 100,000 US troops and their families prepare for the yearly Permanent Change of Station season, the Military Times reports.

Trudeau: Canada-U.S. border to remain closed to non-essential travel another 30 days

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Trudeau says it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open. Nearly 200,000 people normally cross the border daily.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic. The agreement was due to expire this week.

Spain reaches 20,000 deaths from coronavirus

Spain has reached 20,000 deaths for the coronavirus pandemic and total infections increased to more than 190,000.

Spain’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours. Only the United States and Italy have more deaths.

New infections rose by nearly 4,500. More than 74,000 people in Spain have recovered.

This week, health authorities said there were discrepancies in the statistics of virus deaths and infections reported by regional administrations. The central government has ordered regions to give more precise data and use the same parameters.

As the outbreak’s spread slows, pressure on hospitals has relaxed. Authorities have closed one part of a huge field hospital with thousands of beds set up by the military in a convention center in Madrid.

But strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond April 26.

13 countries unite to demand global cooperation

A group of thirteen countries including Britain, Brazil, Italy and Germany is calling for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the group said it is committed to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”

The countries emphasized the need to maintain "air, land and marine transportation links” to ensure the continued flow of goods, including medical equipment and aid, and the return home of travelers.

They want key transport hubs around the world to remain open and for airlines to maintain major routes.

The group — also including Canada, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Singapore and Turkey — stressed “the importance and critical role of the scientific community in providing guidance to governments” and suggested pooling scientific resources.

Africa has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800 as of Saturday morning.

The World Health Organization has noted a 51% increase in cases in Africa and a 60% jump in deaths.

But the WHO chief has warned that because of a shortage of testing “it’s likely the real numbers are higher than reported.”

The Africa CDC has said more than 1 million test kits will be rolled out starting next week.

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive housing complex going up alongside Tokyo Bay. The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes.

It is largely complete and empty now with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021. The real-estate project is financed by the city government and major developers.

New wave of infections threatens to collapse Japan hospitals

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people in ambulances as the country braces for a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say emergency medicine has already collapsed with many hospitals refusing to treat people including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Japan initially seemed to have successfully controlled the outbreak by going after clusters of infections in specific places, usually enclosed spaces such as clubs, gyms and meeting venues.

But the spread of infections outpaced this approach and most new cases are untraceable.

South Korea virus cases maintain downward trend

South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump since Feb. 20, continuing a downward trend as officials discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths. The caseload continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where officials say the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since a surge of infections in late February.

At least 993 of overall infections have been linked to arrivals from overseas. Most of these cases were detected in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area over the past month as thousands of students and other South Korean nationals returned home amid worsening outbreaks and suspended school years in Europe and the United States.