DCNR closes State Park facilities

The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announces that all facilities at state park and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed for 14 days starting March 17.

The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.

“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” Dunn said. “However, as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks and forests including the park and forest offices, and all restrooms will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are canceled.

Closed facilities include:

Park and forest offices and visitor centers

Restrooms

Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations

Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled

While travel isn’t restricted, the best advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.