Dauphin County residents can now apply for marriage license or probate wills online

The Dauphin County Register of Wills & Orphans' Court has developed an online process similar to the one used in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Like its counterpart in York County, the Dauphin County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court has a virtual process for residents who want to apply for a marriage license or probate a will or estate, the agency announced Thursday.

The system was developed in response to the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration that closed all courthouses to the public. Dauphin County's virtual processes involve video conferencing and other electronic communication.

“Our office assists the public through many life-changing events that typically involve in-person transactions and close contact,” said Jean Marfizo King, Dauphin County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans’ Court. “By instituting these virtual procedures, we are able to continue serving our residents during the global pandemic.”

The video conferencing processes were authorized by Administrative Order by President Judge John F. Cherry on March 18, and went into effect on March 23.

According to Marfizo King, the office is utilizing the Avaya Spaces cloud-based videoconferencing service. This service comes at no cost to taxpayers and can also be downloaded as an application on any smartphone.

During the video conference meeting, the couple must appear together to be sworn in that the facts they presented on the marriage license application are true. They are then required to sign their applications during the video conference.

To date, the office has processed three virtual marriage licenses.

In addition to marriage licenses, the office has offered the opportunity for wills to be probated utilizing video conference technology. The office has processed two probates since the launch of the virtual process.

Please visit www.dauphincounty.org/wills for more information and to learn about the virtual probate and marriage licenses processes.