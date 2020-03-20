Dauphin County Prison offers 15-minute video visitation service for inmates and their families

Each inmate will have access to 15 minutes of free video visitation per week while the prison's face-to-face visitation is suspended due to COVID-19, the prison said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Prison has suspended all visits to inmates until further notice as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, but the facility announced Friday that it is providing a free video service so that inmates and their loved ones can remain in contact while visitation is suspended.

In conjunction with Dauphin County’s video visitation vender GTL, the prison announced it will now provide 15 minutes of free video visitation per week, effective immediately. The 15 minutes will renew every Sunday at midnight for four weeks, the prison's announcement said.

The 15 minutes can be used at the inmate’s discretion (e.g., one 15-minute video visit, or three visits of 5 minutes), according to the prison.

Details of the program are as follows:

All persons incarcerated at the time free weekly video visit is offered will be provided 15 minutes of free video visit time each week.

The 15 minutes of video visit time renews every Sunday at midnight and is available to be used at your discretion each week.

If the free weekly visit time is not used, no credit will be given.

To access the program, go to Video Visit ON THE GO by GTL.