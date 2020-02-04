Dauphin County employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee worked at the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center and has not been to work since March 20

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County employee who works at Northern Dauphin Human Services has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has not been to the center since March 20 and has sought medical care.

Other employees who came in contact with positive employee are now under self-quarantine.

Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George Hartwick have closed the facility and ensure it will be sanitized and cleaned in accordance with CDC regulations.

The center is still helping those who need services they provide. Anyone in need of assistance can contact 717-905-2700 and leave a message.

The non-county agencies that are in the facility can be reached at: