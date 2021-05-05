Northern Dauphin County Human Services to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 15

Elsewhere, Penn State Health said its dedicated Dauphin County vaccine clinic in Hershey is now able to accommodate walk-in appointments, starting today.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County announced Wednesday that the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 15 at the Valley Lighthouse, 105 Main St., Lykens.

About 250 Pfizer first-dose vaccines will be available to those age 16 and over, the county said.

Those interested can register for an appointment by calling the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center (717-905-2700) and asking for Bonnie Kent.

The vaccinations will be done by appointment only. Walk-in vaccinations are not available.

“We have made it a top priority that residents who wish to be vaccinated have that opportunity,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

Hershey Pharmacy is providing and administering the doses. Dauphin County Human Services and Department of Public Safety are coordinating the clinic.

“Vaccination efforts have been shining examples of the great collaboration between county agencies and community partners,” County Commissioner Chair Jeff Haste said.

The county’s mass vaccination clinic at HACC’s main campus continues to operate. You can register at https://vaccine.upmc.com/.

“Dauphin County will not let up in its efforts to provide resources and services that will help us all overcome this pandemic and get back to congregating and spending time with our loved ones,” County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.

In other vaccination news, Penn State Health announced that its dedicated vaccination site in Dauphin County, located at 30 E. Granada Avenue in Hershey, is now available to take walk-in vaccinations.