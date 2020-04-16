Dauphin County commissioners are asking you to 'Go Blue' on Friday to support front-line workers battling COVID-19

"Together, we can honor healthcare workers, first responders, and everyone on the front lines in our fight against the coronavirus," the commissioners said Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries, and George P. Hartwick III are asking residents to "go blue" on Friday in support of front-line responders battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Together, we can honor healthcare workers, first responders, and everyone on the front lines in our fight against the coronavirus," the commissioners said Thursday in a press release.

According to the commissioners, here are ways to show your support:

Wear something blue and take a photo or video and upload it to social media using #DauphinCountyGoesBlue.

Use a blue background in your social media profile picture.

Display blue ribbons or signage.

Friday morning, the commissioners said, the fountain and spotlights outside of the Dauphin County Courthouse on Front and Market streets in downtown Harrisburg will turn blue.

Anyone can participate in this thank-you campaign by wearing blue and using #DauphinCountyGoesBlue.