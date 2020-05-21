Data-mining website gives Pennsylvania an "F" in social distancing

Data-mining technology company Unacast is keeping a scorecard for counties and states when it comes to social distancing.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As some counties in our area get ready to move into the yellow phase of reopening, a new tool is giving counties and states a score when it comes to social distancing.

The commonwealth as a whole is getting an "F" in social distancing.

that's according to the data-mining technology company Unacast.

That company uses anonymous smartphone location service data from millions of cell phone users.

The GPS data shows where people are traveling during stay-at-home orders and as restrictions are lifted.

That's how they know when people are going to an essential business or not, and how they grade each area.

The county with the highest score in our area is Juniata with a C.

As of May 21st, Juniata hasn't had any new COVID-19 cases for more than a week.

it has been sitting at 94 cases since May 12th.

Both Perry and Mifflin counties received a D.

By the way, Mifflin county has not reported any new cases of coronavirus for a few days too.

Every other county in south-central Pennsylvania gets an F, that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.