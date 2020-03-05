Cycle power: Bikes emerge as a post-lockdown commuter option

Bicycles are being seen as a way for some commuters to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses.

MADRID, Spain — As countries across the world seek to get their economies back on track after coronavirus lockdowns are over, bicycles are being seen as a way for some commuters to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses.

Cycling activists from Germany to Peru are trying to use the moment to get more bike lanes, or widen existing ones, even if it's just a temporary measure to make space for commuters on two wheels.