CVS to open 4,000 new COVID-19 test sites across the nation, including 27 new sites in Pennsylvania

The 27 new sites in Pennsylvania include locations in Lancaster, Lebanon, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, and Waynesboro, CVS said.

CVS Health announced Thursday that it plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

A total of 27 new testing sites will open in Pennsylvania on Friday, including sites at:

1624 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

2200 West Cumberland Street, Lebanon

123 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

560 Old York Road, New Cumberland

406 East Main Street, Waynesboro

CVS Health said it currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, and with these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy, in a press release. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.