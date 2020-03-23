Cumberland Valley High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, superintendent says

The student tested positive for coronavirus 4 days after CVSD closed, the superintendent said. It is believed the student contracted the virus from a family member.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland Valley High School student tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the school was shut down, superintendent Dr. David E. Christopher said Monday in a letter to students, parents, guardians, and staff.

The school district was notified Sunday, Christopher said.

The district learned the following information after speaking to the student's family, according to Christopher:

The student’s last day of school was March 9.

The student tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13.

The student and the family worked with the PA Department of Health to notify individuals who may have come in close contact with the student, and to comply with all required actions of the Department.

It is believed the student contracted the virus from another family member.

Christopher said he is sharing the information not to cause panic, but to "provide transparency with information we have received and to make you aware so that you can make informed decisions regarding your family."

CVSD could not elaborate any further, Christopher said, due to the need to protect the student's privacy and because none of the information came from an official source.