Cumberland County government offices to offer public services by appointment only due to COVID-19 concerns

"We are taking these measures seriously to help keep our residents and employees safe," commissioner Gary Eichelberger said Wednesday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced that county government offices will provide public services by appointment only.

“With numbers of COVID-19 cases escalating in the county and the commonwealth, we are taking these measures seriously to help keep our residents and employees safe," commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a press release.

The decision is effective Monday, Nov. 30.

This move follows the Governor’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts to keep businesses customer and employees safe, the commissioners said. This includes wearing masks, cleaning and social distancing requirements for all our facilities, and mandatory telework requirements unless impossible for county employees.

All public meetings will be virtual via Zoom or phone until further notice.

President Judge Guido has issued an administrative order that all Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all District Courts remain open to the public for official business with special conditions and limitations in place, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These conditions include; reducing personal court appearances by using virtual technology, limiting meetings, conference and social gatherings and staggering court appearances to reduce crowding. Also, all individuals including employees entering any judicial facility shall observe social distancing at all times, and wear appropriate face coverings in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health Order of November 18, 2020, as adopted by the court and the county commissioners. The courts continue to assess additional ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.