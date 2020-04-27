Cumberland County employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee traveled to three downtown government buildings during the weeks of April 13 and 20, the county commissioners said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County government employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the county's Board of Commissioners said Monday.

The employee traveled to three downtown government buildings including the Cumberland County Courthouse, Historical Courthouse and, Business Central, a government facility on N. Hanover Street, in Carlisle during the weeks of April 13 and 20, the commissioners said.

“We have asked our core employees who are working in our county facilities, to continue to adhere to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “And our Facilities Management Department has disinfected the areas where the county employee worked.”

The Facilities Management Department adhered to the CDC guidelines in cleaning with a mist disinfectant, according to the commissioners' office.

“We have notified all of our county government employees regarding the COVID-19 case, not only those who were in direct contact with the employee,” said Eichelberger. “We continue to encourage all employees who feel sick, not to come into work, and if they get sick while working to contact their supervisor, go home and contact their medical provider.”

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Cumberland County Courthouse, county-owned buildings and facilities remain closed to all pubic. Offices are still operational with core personnel to continue daily operations.