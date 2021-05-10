Crocs giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to health care workers

This contribution is part of its 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program, an initiative launched in 2020 to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare heroes.

Crocs will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to frontline healthcare workers between May 10 through May 14 for National Nurses Week.

This contribution is part of its 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program, an initiative launched in 2020 to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare heroes for their efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

The website will open for requests at approximately 12:00 p.m. EST each day and will remain open until that day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

Crocs said they offer a selection of comfortable, easy-to-clean styles from the Crocs at Work collection.

"We are thrilled to bring back our 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a press release.