New COVID-19 information you need to know

UPMC's Dr. John Goldman weighs in on new variants, rebound COVID-19, and home-test expiration dates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As COVID-19 lingers in the backdrop of everyday life, the virus continues to mutate.

Pennsylvania is averaging around 3,000 cases a day, which is actually more than this time last year.

FOX43 asked Infectious Disease expert Dr. John Goldman from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center about new variants, rebound COVID-19, and expiration dates for home tests.

Should we be concerned over new variants like BA.5?

“I expect it will just simply continue to see variants. This is a virus that mutates very rapidly," Dr. Goldman said. "If we see a variant that is both more contagious and is able to cause severe disease despite vaccination, then we're gonna see a big resurgence of COVID-19.”

What is rebound COVID-19?

“So rebound COVID is most common when you're given a drug called Paxlovid, which is given for five days," Dr. Goldman said. "Often, people get Paxlovid and when they stop they have a rebound in COVID-19 and rebound in their symptoms. However, they don't usually get very ill, they usually just have very mild symptoms.”

The FDA Recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates so:

What should you do if your home tests are expired?

“There’s a reason they put an expiration date on something. It may be good, but I don't think anyone really knows," Dr. Goldman said. "I think it's a good idea if your tests are expired to get new tests.”

What can we expect going into the fall?

“COVID-19, like any other respiratory virus, I expect it to do the same thing that it’s done the last two falls," Dr. Goldman said. "But I also don't expect the number of hospitalizations to go up because so many people have been vaccinated and so many people have pre existing immunity.”