Dept. of Health: COVID-19 testing sites remain open at 8 locations across Pennsylvania

One of the free testing sites is located in Mifflin County, the department said Tuesday.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday announced that free COVID-19 testing sites will continue to operate and be open to the public at eight locations across the state, including one in Mifflin County.

“The Department of Health still receives an average of over 50,000 COVID-19 test results every day and since the pandemic began in March 2020, we have received well over 24 million test results,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. "We understand that testing is critical, so we are making sure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we continue to create a path forward."

Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.

Berks County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays through March 5. The testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies, 2561 Bernville Road, Reading, Pa., 19605. Note, enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.

Blair County

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 through March 4, at the Jaffa Shrine, 2200 Broad Avenue, Altoona, Pa., 16601.

Centre County

Testing will be available through Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, Pa., 16823.

Clinton County

Testing will be available Tuesday to Friday through Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parsons Union Building (PUB), 650 Railroad Street, Lock Haven, Pa., 17745.

Luzerne County

Testing will be available at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds Tuesday to Saturday through March 5. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Fairgrounds are located at 2605 State Route 118, Dallas, Pa., 18612.

Mifflin County

Testing will be available through Saturday, March 5. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Pa. State Fire Academy, 1150 Riverside Drive, Lewistown, Pa., 17044.

Susquehanna County

Testing will be available through Saturday, March 5. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is Endless Mountain Healthcare System, 100 Hospital Drive, Montrose, Pa., 18801.

Washington County

Testing will be available through Saturday, March 5. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 North Main Street, Washington, Pa., 15301. Those utilizing the service should enter via the Main Street entrance.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most AMI testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.